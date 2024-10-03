Seasalt opens first US store in Massachusetts

British clothing and lifestyle brand Seasalt has opened its first standalone store in the US, bringing the spirit of Cornwall to Cape Cod in Falmouth, Massachusetts, as it implements its US retail expansion plans.

Located in the heart of Falmouth, the 2,500 square foot store on Main Street is the largest of all Seasalt stores and showcases a comprehensive collection of womenswear, alongside its ‘Rain’ collections and a curated edit of its menswear range to support further growth ambitions for the brand.

“The shop reflects the brand’s handwriting throughout, bringing Cornwall to the Cape by celebrating a mix of local and Cornish makers and artists – from Falmouth UK to Falmouth MA,” explains Seasalt in a statement.

Seasalt drives forward US expansion

The store has been designed in line with the Seasalt Lite concept, showcasing the brand’s sustainability credentials and reducing the store’s carbon footprint. Most of the fixtures were made in New Jersey by a skilled carpentry team using American-grown and manufactured birch plywood materials to create versatile furniture and fittings that can be moved, reused, and repurposed. In addition, all fixtures and fittings were chosen with longevity and flexibility in mind.

Commenting on the opening, Paul Hayes, chief executive of Seasalt Cornwall, said: "Falmouth, on the Cape, was an obvious choice for us to start our journey across the Atlantic - we see it as our home from home. There are so many synergies, the shared coastal location and colour palette of the environment, maritime references, pace of life, sustainability values, we feel a real connection already.

“Many of our existing US customers discovered the brand on a visit to the UK so we know that our stores here have resonated with them. We are confident that our reputation for exceptional customer service, the quality and aesthetic of our collection and our commitment to doing the right thing for people and planet will appeal to customers in Falmouth and future US locations.”

While this marks the brand’s first brick-and-mortar presence in the US, Seasalt announced last November that it was looking to open up to 20 stores across the country over the next three years to build on its presence established through an online partnership with department store chain, Belk.