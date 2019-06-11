Seasalt to open first store outside UK in County Cork

Cornish fashion and lifestyle brand Seasalt is set to open its first store outside the UK in County Cork, Ireland.

The store, which will open on 12 June at 59/60 Pearse Street, Clonakilty, will feature a range of womenswear, footwear and accessories. The brand said the country was a perfect fit with its dramatic coastline and landscapes, and its renowned creative heritage. Clonakilty was specifically chosen to due to the town’s “vibrant character, stunning beaches and relaxed way of life.”

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Seasalt to Ireland. It’s an exciting new venture for us," Seasalt founder, Neil Chadwick, said in a statement. "Clonakilty is a brilliant location with many similarities to our Cornish towns, from its rich Celtic culture to the breathtaking scenery. We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new shop.”

The brand, which specialises in making its clothing using natural fabrics and yarns, said the shop will bring around 10 jobs to the people of the town. Additionally, the team will nominate three local charities with which they will spend a day volunteering in 2019, and will donate 500 euros to one of them.

Launched in 1981, Seasalt is renowned for its contemporary clothing and accessories made from natural fabrics, and was the first fashion company to win the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainability in 2013.