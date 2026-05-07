Seasonal events and warmer weather boost April retail footfall

UK retail footfall recorded a month-on-month increase in April, bolstered by warmer weather, Easter trading, bank holidays and major events including the London Marathon, according to new data from MRI Software.

Across all UK retail destinations, footfall rose 2 percent between 5 April and 2 May 2026 compared with the previous month. High streets saw the strongest performance, with visits increasing 4.5 percent, while retail parks remained broadly flat at -0.1 percent and shopping centres declined 1 percent.

In contrast to monthly improvement, year-on-year figures remained weaker, potentially due to the earlier date of Easter this year. Overall footfall fell 1.9 percent compared with April 2025, with high streets down 1.8 percent, retail parks down 1.7 percent and shopping centres down 2.4 percent.

The report highlighted that consumer visits are increasingly linked to seasonal moments, events and leisure activity rather than underlying demand. Coastal towns performed particularly strongly, recording an 8.8 percent month-on-month rise in visits as warmer weather boosted day trips and hospitality spending.

Central London experienced some disruption during tube strikes in the third week of April, yet footfall rebounded later in the month as the London Marathon boosted activity across the capital. MRI Software reported footfall surged 20.1 percent week-on-week on the Sunday of the event.

Jenni Matthews, retail analyst at MRI Software, said April reflected a broader shift in shopper behaviour, with consumers making “fewer, more purposeful trips” while expecting greater value and experience from physical retail destinations.

The report also pointed to the growing importance of retail and leisure integration, particularly for high streets benefiting from events, hospitality and social-led visits. Looking ahead, MRI Software said upcoming summer events, including the FIFA World Cup, music festivals and local activations, are expected to support further footfall growth in the coming months.