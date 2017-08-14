Seiko opens latest boutique in London

Japanese watch brand Seiko has opened its latest boutique on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, London.

The boutique, which marks the luxury watch brand’s first standalone store in London, follows opening in Sydney and Frankfurt and will showcase Seiko’s Astron GPS Solar, Presage, Prospex, and Premier collections. In addition, there will be a special area dedicated to the widest selection of its premier collection, Grand Seiko, anywhere in Europe.

Commenting on the opening, Seiko president and chief operating officer, Shuji Takahashi, said: "We have long wanted to open a Seiko Boutique in London and I am delighted that we have now found the perfect location where we can show the world the full range of our Seiko and Grand Seiko collections. I can promise every visitor a uniquely enjoyable and informative experience of our watches and of what makes them special."

The flagship store will also sell selected watches from the luxury Credor brand, including the celebrated handmade Eichi, Minute Repeater and Fugaku Tourbillon creations that have, until now, never been shown in Britain.

The luxury brand teamed the opening to coincide with the Athletics World Championships in the capital as the watch maker is the official time keeper for the event.

Images: courtesy of Seiko