Seiko opens watchmaking world in Tokyo

Seiko Watch Corporation has opened an interactive hub of its watchmaking to allow visitors to "look, feel and experience" the rich history and heritage of the brand.

The Seiko Dream Square is a new four-story retail complex in the heart of the watch brand’s birthplace in Tokyo's Ginza district and showcases its heritage of watchmaking since 1881 with a museum, showrooms and entertainment areas.

The aim of the new retail complex is to become a “point of destination” for visitors as well a centre for communicating the brand’s story globally said the watchmaker in a statement.

It features a small museum on the first floor in the image of the symbolic Wako clock tower's interior, a historic symbol of Seiko and a proud landmark of Ginza in which Seiko founder Kintaro Hattori placed its headquarters.

On the other levels, visitors can shop Seiko's leading collections, Prospex, Presage, Lukia, and Astron, with each displayed in a “refined setting” based on the particular brand’s unique identity.

Commenting on the opening, Seiko Watch Corporation chairman and chief executive, Shinji Hattori said: "A Seiko watch is not merely an industrial product. It can be a partner to one's life journey and story. It is our dream that Seiko Dream Square be the place where visitors from around the world would want to find this particular partner."

Images: courtesy of Seiko Watch Corporation