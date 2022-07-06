Seiko to open New Bond Street boutique this autumn

Japanese watchmaker Seiko is to open a two-storey store on New Bond Street in London this autumn.

The flagship, located on 68 New Bond Street, will mark Seiko’s first two-storey boutique in the world and will showcase its Seiko and Grand Seiko collections in the same location but with dedicated showrooms for each.

The boutique will also incorporate a separate private lounge on the first floor, which will house a display of the company’s fabled Credor timepieces. The store will also host a series of events to commemorate its 140-year brand heritage featuring historical pieces on loan from the Seiko Museum in Tokyo.

Seiko UK managing director David Edwards said in a statement: “This is a very exciting time for Seiko Watch Corporation globally right now, particularly Seiko and Grand Seiko in the UK and Ireland. With the new Bond Street boutique, we will not only able to create distinct luxurious spaces for both brands, but also be positioned within an area of London which is rightfully globally synonymous with luxury goods.”

GPE’s senior portfolio manager, Sarah Goldman, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Seiko UK’s only standalone two-storey boutique to London. Both the Seiko and Grand Seiko collections will only strengthen our offer of premium retailers located within our world-class Hanover development.

“The recent opening of the Elizabeth line is fantastic for the area, and we are already seeing the positive impact of improved accessibility and increased demand for units located at the northern section of New Bond Street.”