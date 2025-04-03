Select Fashion begins winding up, staff reportedly go without pay

High street chain store Select Fashion has officially collapsed, triggering a winding up procedure by its insolvency firm Moorfields and a series of outstanding wage payments.

This is according to the Sun, which further claimed that none of the 40 staff members at the 35 stores Select Fashion closed earlier this year were paid their weekly wages prior to their respective store closures. They will also reportedly not receive a redundancy package.

A number of employees are believed to have been told to apply for support through the government’s Redundancy Payment Service (RPS).

The media outlet cited an email sent to remaining staff from the 48 branches saved from closing, in which it was stated that the company had officially collapsed and thus there would be a delay in wage payment.

Select had filed a notice to appoint Moorfields as its liquidator last week, news that came just shortly after the Sun revealed that directors of the retailer were mulling a Creditor’s Voluntary Liquidation (CVL).

Select, which is owned by Turkish entrepreneur Cafer Mahiroğlu, had already fallen into administration in 2019 and, after being snapped up by Genus UK Limited, entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) in the summer of 2024. By February 2025, the company initiated the closure of 35 of its 83 stores in the UK.

FashionUnited has contacted both Select and Moorfields with a request to comment.