Selena Gomez launches Rare Beauty at Sephora

Singer and actress, Selena Gomez, has announced the launch of her ‘Rare Beauty’ collection at Sephora on 3 September in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The collection includes 14 products in 150 different shades, colours and tones, including 48 shades of foundation and concealer created to suit all skin tones.

Selena Gomez, founder and creator of Rare Beauty, said in a statement: “I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare.

“These products aren't about being someone else, it's about being who you are, whether that's rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it's not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”

One percent of all Rare Beauty sales, as well as funds raised by partners, will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund which aims to increase access to mental health resources. Its goal is to raise 100 million dollars over the next ten years.

Rare Beauty will reach more regions of the world in 2021.