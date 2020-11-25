Self-gifting to hit new highs this Christmas, fashion a key purchase

The number of Brits buying Christmas gifts for themselves this year is expected to hit new highs, new research suggests.

According to a recent study commissioned by UK shopping centre Centre:MK of 2,000 shoppers, almost a quarter of adults plan to ‘self-gift' as they feel they deserve it after what has been a difficult 2020 for many.

So what will they splash out on? Some 15 percent plan to treat themselves to some new clothes, 29 percent on games consoles, 14 percent on mobile phones, 12 percent on laptops and 10 percent on make-up.

Overall, 22 percent would rather buy something for themselves than ask others to buy it as a gift, while 29 percent say they aren’t expecting many gifts from others this year.

“This self-gifting trend will bring positivity to many who feel they deserve a treat as they have indulged less during this extraordinary year,” said Kim Priest, head of marketing at Centre:MK, in a statement.

“Our research also reveals that whilst the number of people that individuals plan to buy for hasn’t greatly changed, nor the amount they spend, the effort and thought going into gifts has as people are feeling more emotional about Christmas this year than ever before.”

Almost a third of respondents feel Christmas is more important to them than ever this year, so will be putting more thought into the presents they buy - a fifth say they will spend more time choosing personal gifts.

The research also found that the average adult plans to buy Christmas presents for eight people, with 61 percent buying gifts for their partner, 51 percent for their children, 49 percent for their mums and 38 percent for their dads.

Despite financial worries, the average amount of money people plan to spend on gifts this year has decreased by just 11 pounds to 347 pounds.

More than half of respondents have already started their shopping and 26 percent started earlier than they usually would.

Some 16 percent hope to finish their gift buying as early as four weeks before Christmas day, while 21 percent plan to have bought their presents with just one week to spare.