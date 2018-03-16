Self Portrait opens debut standalone boutique

Contemporary womenswear brand Self Portrait has opened its first standalone boutique on London’s Albemarle Street in Mayfair.

The 2,400 square foot boutique houses the brand’s ready-to-wear collection, which includes separates, dresses and outerwear, as well as accessories and footwear. In addition, the store will also a tailoring service, personal styling appointments and 90-minute door-to-door delivery within London.

Han Chong, founder of Self Portrait, said: “Every element in the store was carefully considered to create an inviting and luxurious environment. I wanted the layout and angles of the store to really allow you to explore the space where there’s a new discovery at every turn. It’s a much more exciting and dynamic experience for our customers.”

The store has been designed by Casper Mueller Kneer Architects, who designed the White Cube Gallery, and features custom designed terrazzo flooring with pink and marble insets, an open grid ceiling and geometric installations, along with a space dedicated to curated video art.

Self Portrait sits alongside other fashion label’s on the Mayfair street including Alexander Wang and Thom Browne, while Italian streetwear brand GDCS is joining the line-up next month.