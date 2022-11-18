Self-Portrait opens second UK store in London

Premium womenswear brand Self-Portrait has unveiled a new store in London, marking the second standalone store by the label in the UK following the opening of its first in 2018.

Located on the corner of Chelsea’s Kings Road and Duke of York Square, the 200 square metre store spans two floors, with an interior designed by the brand’s founder and creative director Han Chong, in collaboration with architect Andreas Kostopoulos.

The store features minimalist designs with textured interior qualities, as well as floor to ceiling windows lined with mirrored surfaces that aim to blur the indoor and outdoor.

For its opening, the retail space will house the label’s latest resort 2023 collection, which will sit among an interior utilising natural materials, such as Cornish clay and custom-designed terrazzo floating.

Self-Portrait London King's Road store. Image: Self-Portrait

In a release, Chong said on the store’s concept: “I love the idea of spatial perception, blurring the lines between the interior and exterior, vertical and horizontal - it’s something that has always inspired me, and which I continually try to express in my home, in our new headquarters and in our stores around the world.

“For our second store in London, I was waiting a long time to find the perfect spot to bring our architectural vision to life. And I am so proud of the space we have created - it’s the perfect blend of art and architecture, which provides a serene and minimalist home for our collections.

“For me, this store has become the perfect physical manifestation of our brand - it’s a contrast of the effortless and the studied, with a focus on quality, materials and craft.”

Alongside its UK presence, Self-Portrait also boasts a network of global stores including locations in Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei, as well as an online flagship.