Selfridges launches Christmas shop for 2018

Luxury department store Selfridges has opened the first phase of its Christmas shop in its London flagship to become the first department store in the world to start its Christmas celebrations.

This year’s festive theme takes inspiration from rock-and-roll and pop culture and is called ‘Selfridges Rocks Christmas’. The first phase of the opening features more than 500 products, with the second stage of the shop launching on September 4, where the selection will increase to 3,800 options to total more than 175,000 products.

Key buys from the summer launch of the Selfridges Christmas shop includes the least expensive item a souvenir pencil priced 1.95 pounds, while the most expensive is a large nutcracker at 360 pounds.

Eleanor Gregory, Selfridges Christmas and home buyer said in a press release: “We've been opening the doors to our Christmas Shop during the summer for years now and have become a real destination for fans of Christmas and festive decorations within and outside the UK. Some customers return to us year after year, excited at the prospect of discovering the new ranges and adding to their collections.

“We have so many customers visiting from all over the world, eager to snap up festive decorations and souvenirs on their London summer holidays which they can't buy at home. So, we make sure we're ready to showcase Christmas decorations they will truly treasure. Our summer Christmas shop launch simply addresses the growing demand for convenience Christmas shopping outside the traditional Christmas season from many of our customers.”

When the full Christmas shop opens in September it will be 30 percent bigger than last year, and will include a Christmas pet shop and tinsel shop, as well as a personalised gifting suite for customers to make their own family Christmas jumper with brand Twenty Seven Baubles and mix their own CD or vinyl with MixPixi.

In honour of the Christmas rock-and-roll theme, the shop will also be carrying a specially commissioned line of Christmas stockings made by British designer Jan Constantine, referencing Glam Rock.

Selfridges also introduced its new look Santa who has been given a rock-and-roll makeover, who will be “roaming” the department store this Christmas said the retailer, and he will be joined by a “suitably rocking” window display later this year, which Selfridges promised will have a “pop and wild party vibe”.

