Selfridges opens debut interfaith charity store in London

While most shoppers head to Selfridges to indulge in a spot of luxury shopping, those visiting the department stores London flagship store may be able to score a bargain instead as the UK’s first interfaith charity store opened its doors there this week.

The second-hand charity store is part of US artist Miranda July latest project, commissioned by arts organization Artangel. Located on the third floor of Selfridges, the store is being run and staffed jointly by four different religious charities: Islamic Relief, Jewish charity Norwood, London Buddhist Centre and Spitalfields Crypt Trust.

The interfaith charity store offers a number of designer apparel from luxury brands such as Gucci and Valentino, as well clothes from high street names such as Zara and H&M, as well as old books and home decor. Prices for the items will match those in regular charity stores. Through the store, July aims to underline the differences between the prices of the items for sale in Selfridges and those offered in the charity store, reports the Evening Standard.

“When I first started to come to London in my twenties they were the only stores I could afford to shop in and they were everywhere,” said July. “We only have a couple of big Christian charity shops in the US and in the UK they are everywhere and supporting every type and creed of people.”

The proceeds from the charity store will be divided between the four partners, with each charity involved in the interfaith store donating 2.5 percent of their proceeds to an external charity of their choice. The charity store opened its doors on August 31 and is set to run in Selfridges London until October 22, 2017.

Image: From left, Yasmin Wall, Diana Ngonyama, Latifa Rahman, Miranda July, Natasha Hodes and Abhayanandi outside Miranda July’s Interfaith Charity Shop, 31 August 2017. Photo by: Hugo Glendinning