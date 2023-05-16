Selfridges opens The Stock Market concept for clothing exchange and restoration

Luxury department store Selfridges has unveiled a new concept in its Corner Shop space that will allow customers to access services to exchange, restore or upcycle clothing and accessories.

Entitled ‘The Stock Market’, the site suitably draws inspiration from the setting of the London Stock Exchange, seeing it transforming into a ‘trading floor’ with towering 360 degree data-filled screens and desks.

The concept looks to encourage shoppers to enhance the value of their products by either repairing them or reselling them.

Those looking to participate will be directed to circular services like Sojo, SneakersER or The Handbag Clinic, as well as bookable upcyclers in residence that can provide upkeep on partially damaged goods.

Tailoring and alteration services will also be available, as will resale and secondhand options, for which there will be an on-hand team of expert authenticators to oversee the goods.

The opening comes as part of Selfridges’ season-long Worn Again store concept through which it said it is aiming to explore a variety of retail ideas and collaborations that centre around circular fashion.

The Stock Market itself will be available at the Corner Shop until June 10, and is just one of a series of concepts to be held at the department store.