Selfridges' 'reimagined' menswear floor decked out with skate bowl

London - As retailers continue to push for a more modern and innovative customer experience, Oxford Street’s 1909 flagship Selfridges store may have taken that one step further with the introduction of a free and permanent wooden skate bowl. The bowl is part of their ‘reimagined’ men’s streetwear room and and is the only free permanent wooden one in Britain.

The 18,000 square feet ‘Designer Street Room’ - designed with Jamie Fobert Architects - is the newest addition to Selfridges’ menswear floor and - despite being in the menswear section - is said to be gender fluid, with a “versatile customer service adapted to respond to all customers regardless of gender.”

In a statement on Selfridges' website, the UK retailer described the new space as a “dynamic space [that] will move and change in step with him (or her) and aims to connect the street-to-designer customer with their favourite brands, new labels and creative individuals in a way hitherto unexplored that will be constantly informed by their cultures and communities.”

For its launch, Instagram and online store @dotCOMME are also offering an original collection of archive Walter van Beirendonck pieces, paired with a SS19 collection chosen by Selfridges buyers. This is set to be the first display in a series of digital-to-physical partnerships that will host personal archives and shoppable retrospectives in the room.

The reimagined menswear room also hosts a custom-built Land Rover Defender, as well as a custom-built speaker that Selfridges says “will be a main attraction within the room, which can transform into a venue for events and music launches.”

The new space will house flagships for Gucci, Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh, Stone Island, Amiri, A Cold Wall, A Bathing Ape, Versace, and Kenzo.

Photo credit: Selfridges