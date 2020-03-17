Selfridges shortens store opening hours

Luxury department store Selfridges has announced that it is shortening its store opening hours “for the time being” in what it calls “uncertain times” due to Coronavirus.

In an e-mail to their customers, Selfridges’ store director Meave Wall said: “We wanted to reach out and let you know about the steps Selfridges is taking during these uncertain times. Despite everything going on around us, we are doing our best to continue with our promise to deliver extraordinary experiences and connect with our customers.”

From Tuesday, March 17, Selfridges in London, Birmingham and Manchester will operate 11am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, while Sunday hours will remain as normal. However, the department store did add that this “may change” based on advice it receives and all updates will be provided on its website.

Wall added: “For those of you who are staying at home, you can, of course, explore and shop our website and join us on our social media channels for extraordinary experiences and inspiration.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our customers and teams are our utmost priorities, and we would like to thank you, our Selfridges friends and family, for your ongoing support and wish you well during these unprecedented times.”

Selfridges added on its website that it was following the guidelines of Public Health England and all other relevant authorities to maintain the safety and wellbeing of its customers and staff.

In addition to its normal high cleaning standards, it has taken a number of further steps including ensuring hand sanitiser is available across all our stores, conducting nightly deep cleaning in high-traffic areas of our stores and team areas, and holding regular team member briefings.

Image: FashionUnited