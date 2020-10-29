Selfridges teams up with Royal Mail for festive Oxford Street pop-up

Selfridges has teamed up with the Royal Mail on a Christmas partnership featuring an exclusive product range and a dedicated post office pop-up in the British department store’s London flagship.

The ‘Royal Mail at Selfridges’ space within the Oxford street store is decorated as a “playful interpretation” of a postal destination and acts as a one stop shop and ship service for parcels helping shoppers prepare their letters and parcels for Christmas.

An exclusive product range has also been created for the partnership, which includes branded mugs, festive baubles and more - all of which can be professionally wrapped and sent directly from the store.

“More than ever, we value the decision customers are making to shop with us and, in return, we’ve done our best to bring to them a unique product offer and an array of services to make their time with us pleasurable, easy and efficient at this hectic time of year,” Selfridges stores director Meave Wall said in a statement. “Royal Mail at Selfridges delivers on all those benefits and we can’t wait to welcome our customers to this new service destination.”

The partnership will run until early January 2021.