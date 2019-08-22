Selfridges to carry Kate Hudson’s Happy x Nature label

Selfridges & Co. has signed a deal with RTW Retailwinds, Inc. to be the only European authorized retailer of Happy x Nature, the ready-to-wear brand headed by American actress Kate Hudson. This marks not only Happy x Nature’s first expansion overseas but also RTW’s first venture into the wholesale business.

“I’m so excited that Happy x Nature is now in Selfridges. We work really hard on bringing the best fabrics and styles to our customers and now we’re in one of the best shops in the world”, said Kate Hudson during a visit to the brand’s shop-in-shop this Thursday, as quoted by a statement.

Selfridges’ Executive Buying Director, Sebastian Manes, added in the same statement that the department store’s decision to carry Happy x Nature was inspired by the brand’s commitment to sustainability. 50 percent of its fall collection was made from recycled materials, and all packaging is biodegradable.

“Happy x Nature’s sustainability commitments made the brand stand out for us, as we look to collaborate with creative partners who share our ideals for a sustainable future and as part of our ambition that at least 50 percent of the products we sell are better for the people and the planet by 2022,” explained Maines. Seldridges’ sustainability targets also include reducing total waste by 70 percent and reducing carbon emissions by 15 percent by 2020. Additionally, the department store is the first in the UK to achieve The Carbon Trust Triple Standard.

Launched in April, Happy x Nature is Kate Hudson’s second endeavor in fashion. The actress is also behind Fabletics, an athleisure label with over 30 stores across the United States and a loyalty program counting over 1.5 million members.

Picture: courtesy of RTW Retailwinds