Selfridges to host wedding ceremonies this summer

Selfridges is to host wedding ceremonies in its grade II listed building on Oxford Street this summer.

The high-end department store chain has acquired a wedding licence to host ceremonies in a dedicated Wedding Suite on the fourth floor of Selfridges London.

Over the past year, restrictions around ceremonies and receptions have halted or postponed over 150,000 couples’ plans, according to Selfridges. The retailer said it wants to offer the limited-time service to help newly engaged couples who are now struggling to find wedding venues, which have been booked far in advance.​

Rebecca Warburton, Selfridges director of events and customer experiences, said in a release: “We’re driven by making our customers’ worlds brighter through unforgettable experiences.

“For those looking for a truly unique way to get married this summer, we’re excited to launch weddings at Selfridges. Bringing together some of our amazing experiences, we can’t wait to create custom packages in celebration of people’s love for each other.”

In line with the company’s circular initiatives, The Corner Shop will see a wedding takeover this August, with a specially curated collection of vintage and pre-loved womenswear, menswear and accessories.