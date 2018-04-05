Selfridges unveils second Shoe Galleries in Bullring

London - Selfridges has revealed its second Shoe Galleries concept, which opened at its store located within the Birmingham Bullring. The new 15,000 square foot space officially opened its door to the public over the weekend, as Selfridges hosted a series of events to mark the occasion including live performances and bespoke personalization.

The new opening comes a number of years after Selfridges first debuted its Shoe Galleries concept at its London flagship store on Oxford Street. The new Shoe Galleries features more than 1,700 different styles of shoes from nearly 50 international designers, including Valentino, Balenciaga, and Stella McCartney.

In addition, to offer high-end footwear brands, the new footwear destination also features ranges from newer brands, such as Magda Butrym, Mallet and Malone Souliers. Key luxury fashion houses such as Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin have their own dedicated spaces, which complement the market offering featured by Tiffany & Co., which opened on the fourth floor last year.

The new Shoe Galleries also features the Jenny Packham X LK Bennett bridal collection, which is exclusive to the Selfridges Birmingham. "The Shoe Galleries concept is an excellent addition to an already hugely popular range of departments available at Selfridges, Birmingham," commented Iain Mitchell, Commercial Director at Hammerson in a statement.

"The additional mix of global luxury brands further elevates the Bullring to one of the largest retailers to stock high-end fashion and accessories outside of London. This opening reinforces the Bullring Estate’s position as one of the leading UK retail and leisure destinations for luxury brands."

Sam Watts, Selfridges Birmingham general manager, added: "We are very excited to launch Shoe Galleries and are confident it will quickly become the premium shoe shopping destination in the city, serving the entire West Midlands region. We are also really pleased this innovative space gives us the opportunity to introduce many new brands to our customers."

Photos: Selfridges Shoe Galleries, the Bullring