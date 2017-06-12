Selfridges wins best department store campaign

Selfridges has won the World’s Best Department Store Campaign 2017 for its 'EveryBODY' campaign at the World Department Store Forum, which this year was held in Toronto.

The ‘EveryBODY’ was a multi-faceted campaign to mark the opening of the Body Studio at Selfridges London, a 37,000 square foot in-store concept offering over 150 brands and more than 30,000 different styles across lingerie, swimwear, and hosiery.

The campaign was shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Norbert Schoerner and co-created by award-winning Royal Ballet choreographer Wayne McGregor to project diversity, inclusivity and the concept of togetherness, as well as to celebrate the beauty and strength of the body.

Anne Pitcher, managing director of Selfridges, who received the Award from Andrew Jennings, jury chairman, said: "We are very proud of our EveryBODY campaign and how well it was received and resonated both in the UK and internationally. Winning this award is extra special, as it has been given by our peers within the industry and recognises a pivotal component of Selfridges DNA – everybody is welcome.”

The annual award recognises the role of in-store campaigns for department stores, to create footfall, increase conversion rates and sales, as well as to connect with existing and new customers. Selfridges was up against LaRinascente in Italy and Myer in Australia for the award.

There were also an award given for the World’s Best Sales Associate at a Department Store, which was won by Sergio Diaz, from Al Tayer / Harvey Nichols, for his passion for retail and his dedication to excellent customer service.

Image: courtesy of Selfridges