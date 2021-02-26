Sephora announces largest store expansion with 260+ new shops in 2021

Sephora, the LVMH-owned global cosmetic chain, has announced its most extensive store expansion in the retailer’s 21-year history in the US, with 260+ stores set to open across America in 2021.

The brick and mortar expansion includes over 60 freestanding locations and 200 location openings inside Kohlś stores.

New standalone Sephora locations will open in major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, and Nashville.

The distinct stores will feature advanced lighting enhancements for customers to better test and try makeup and offer a ‘buy-online, pick up in-store’ service.

The Sephora at Kohlś stores will open across 29 states, emphasizing residential areas such as Greater New York, Greater Chicago, and the Midwest.

Each Sephora within Kohls will be approximately 2,500 square feet of space and offer over 100 makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance products from various brands.

“Beauty is one of the most interactive retail experiences, and the in-store experience is explicitly a critical part of the shopper’s journey. The expansion of the new freestanding and Sephora inside Kohl’s locations across US suburban markets is complementary to both retailer’s overall business. It helps ensure that prestige beauty is more accessible to all,” stated Sephora in a press release.

Last year, Sephora became the first beauty retailer to enable Instagram’s checkout feature, offering direct shopping with Sephora via the platform.

Sephora was also the first beauty retailer to launch on the delivery platform Instacart, enabling same-day delivery to clients.