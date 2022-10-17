Sephora launches UK e-commerce and campaign

Beauty retailer Sephora has launched a new campaign celebrating the UK’s “living tapestry of cultures and identities,” as it returns to the UK market with a dedicated UK e-commerce site.

The ‘Express All of You’ campaign coincides with the launch of Sephora.co.uk on October 17, which replaces UK beauty e-tailer Feelunique.com, acquired by the brand in 2021, with its signature visual identity.

The new online store will allow UK consumers to shop hundreds of Sephora's own branded products including make-up, skincare, hair, bath and perfume, as well as shop exclusive brands such as Makeup by Mario and One/Size by Patrick Starrr. Alongside beauty brands including Fenty, Dior, Chanel, Pat McGrath Labs, Refy, Vegamour, and Ilia.

Image: Sephora

The e-commerce marks the first phase of Sephora’s return to the UK, with the beauty emporium also planning to open a physical store in London next year.

To mark its anticipated UK launch, Sephora has launched a campaign to connect British consumers by inviting them to unleash their beauty power, with a rebellious campaign directed by London-born photographer Felicity Ingram.

The campaign highlights how Brits follow "no ‘one size fits all’ model when it comes to identity," but rather the fact “that being British means being many different versions of oneself, the unfixed, undefinable and uniquely experimental definitions of what beauty can be in the UK”.

Image: Sephora

The ‘Express All of You’ features relatable expressions of British beauty through the portraits of five “joyful Brits,” adds Sephora, which will be showcased on billboards, bus stops, and underground stations, as well as wrapped around London black taxis. The digital launch will also include online video and social media with a Tik Tok activation.

Steve Lesnard, global chief brand officer at Sephora, said in a statement: “We are so excited to be launching in the country with such a campaign and look forward to continue celebrating the UK’s unique tapestry of cultures and identities, while always inspiring Brits to unleash their beauty power.”