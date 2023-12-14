Sephora to open in Manchester in 2024

Beauty retailer Sephora is continuing its UK expansion with a third store opening at the Trafford Centre in Manchester next year.

Following the success of its two store openings in London, the new Manchester location will feature 5,382 square feet of sales floor space, providing “an immersive and unparalleled shopping experience for beauty enthusiasts in the North”.

Set to open in the summer of 2024, Sephora said it will bring “the best in beauty,” including several exclusive brands, such as Glossier, Makeup by Mario, GXVE by Gwen Stefani and Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, as well as the extensive Sephora Collection.

Sarah Boyd, managing director at Sephora UK, said in a statement: “We are extremely excited to bring Sephora to Manchester, one of the most vibrant cities for beauty in the UK.

“Expanding our presence beyond London is something that consumers have been screaming out for, and we are listening hard to them when deciding where to go next! The Trafford Centre, known for its iconic atmosphere and diverse retail offering, is the perfect location for our third store.”

Russell Loveland, managing director at Pradera Lateral, the Trafford Centre’s asset managers, added: “This iconic beauty giant already has a cult following, and our own social media has been blowing up with enquiries from excited customers eager for Sephora to open.

“We are very proud Sephora chose the Trafford Centre for its next location, which will be its first store in the North of England and know it will be a fantastic success and a great addition to our strong international brand line-up.”