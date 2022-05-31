Seraphina opens pop-up on King’s Road

Luxury retailer Seraphina is set to return to King’s Road with the 12th edition of its annual pop-up at the location.

Announced by Sloane Stanley, the estate manager, the new store will consist of a curated collection of the brand’s Indian-inspired clothing and homeware for both women and children.

The pop-up will be open at 340 King’s Road until the end of June 2022.

“As a landlord, we strive to create strong relationships across our estate, whether our tenants are here on a short or long-term basis,” said property director at Sloane Stanley, Hannah Grievson, in a release.

Grievson continued: “Seraphina has experienced continued success in the area previously, remaining a popular choice amongst visitors from near and afar. We are proud to be able to continually provide our ‘shops on demand’ retail spaces for unique and relevant brands like Seraphina, giving our leasing strategy a real point of difference.”

The founder of Seraphina, Fiona Hodges, also commented on her excitement for the opening, calling this year’s pop-up a “key milestone” for the brand.

Hodges added: “Sloane Stanley has always been a real pioneer in encouraging smaller, independent brands to take spaces in iconic locations such as the King’s Road. We love working with the team as they always make us feel welcome and allow us to thrive within such an engaged community of retailers and customers.”