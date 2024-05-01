Seraphine Maternity to open first store in Los Angeles

British maternity brand Seraphine is opening its first store in Los Angeles, California, bringing its US store count to three as it continues to expand its retail presence.

Seraphine’s LA boutique will be located at 9619 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, in the heart of Beverly Hills, right off Rodeo Drive, and will be the brand’s “most pregnancy-parent-friendly yet,” featuring a soft, bright, and welcoming setting with a bathroom and nursing corner to provide a calm space for mothers to feed their babies in both comfort and privacy.

The store is in partnership with Leap, a platform that enables brands to deploy stores in collaboration with e-commerce and fuses luxury with comfort for “an upscale yet warm and homey in-store experience,” featuring a private dressing area for intimate shopping and VIP dressing.

Seraphine Maternity LA store illustration Credits: Seraphine Maternity / Leap

Commenting on the store, Leap said in a statement: "Drawing inspiration from the brand's renowned London aesthetic, we meticulously curated a space that seamlessly merges sophistication with comfort.

"Each element has been thoughtfully selected to reflect Seraphine’s iconic style and ensure utmost comfort and convenience for expectant mothers."

The LA store will also host in-store events and immersive experiences, providing both mothers as well as mothers-to-be with a community of support.

Seraphine specialises in maternity and nursing designs and the new LA store will mark the brand’s eighth location, adding to its stores across the UK, France, and the US, as well as select Macy’s concessions.