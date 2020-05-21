Sergio Rossi opens Milan pop-up

Sergio Rossi has done what many might consider unthinkable. The brand has opened a pop-up shop in Milan, just as Italy has begun lifting lockdown restrictions. While most companies are scaling back on their retail presences, Sergio Rossi dared to take a gamble on how a 12 month pop-up will fare now during this odd period in history we are living through.

The pop-up shop is located at Milan's Via Montenapoleone 1. This is the first week Italy has allowed retail stores to open after lockdown.

Previously, Sergio Rossi operated a permanent store just down the street, but that store closed upon the expiration of its lease. Sergio Rossi is currently looking at opening another permanent location in the area, but this pop-up will serve customers in the area for now.

Milan has been seeing a return of retail traffic as lockdown restrictions have been lifted, although they are nowhere near post-coronavirus levels. Still, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as retailers try to adjust to a new normal.

photo: via sergiorossi.com