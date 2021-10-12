Seven Dials adds vintage store Good

Vintage fashion retailer Good has opened its London flagship store in Seven Dials, as part of the brand’s expansion plans, joining locations on Queensway and Kensington Church Street in London.

The 500 square foot store at 33 Neal Street houses Good’s diverse array of vintage fashion, all sourced from recycling centres. The in-store experience has been designed in-house with ease of navigation in mind to appeal to the consumer by organising by either colour scheme or premium brands, such as Ralph Lauren, Burberry and Barbour.

Established in 2020 by David Brinson, Vicci Houston and Ruth Summerfield, Good has invested almost entirely in bricks and mortar retail. An approach it explains “dramatically reduces customer returns,” which, due to the packaging and shipping collateral involved, forms a key sustainability issue.

Image: courtesy of Good/Shaftesbury

David Brinson, co-founder of Good, said in a statement: “Seven Dials is such a vibrant community and to be among so many other like-minded brands is ideal for our flagship London store. We were very selective when searching for our next location, and Seven Dials, with its excellent sustainability ethos and mix of big-name and independent premium brands, formed the perfect destination for us to launch at.

“Within the vintage industry, we are banking on bricks and mortar retail and we are delighted to be working with a landlord that wholeheartedly supports our brand aims.”

Image: courtesy of Good/Shaftesbury

Commenting on Good’s launch, Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “Sustainability has always been an important factor when selecting retailers for Seven Dials; we have consistently worked hard to curate an authentic line-up of retailers with strong sustainable credentials across our destination, which in the fashion sphere includes names such as the recently launched Cow Vintage as well as Goldsmith Vintage and Pop Boutique.

“It is brilliant to be the home of Good’s new flagship store, which fits so well within our village offering and will be particularly appealing to the constantly evolving, more conscious consumer.”

Good’s launch follows several recent entrants to Seven Dials, including a debut London store launch for Cow Vintage at 13 Shorts Gardens, and biodegradable tights specialists Billi London, Shaftesbury’s Start Up with Seven Dials competition finalists, who recently launched within a pop-up space at 35-37 Monmouth Street.