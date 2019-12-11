Seven Dials welcomes three global brand flagships

Shaftesbury has officially launched three international fashion and accessory retailers in Seven Dials, Covent Garden to bolster its offering in the run-up to Christmas.

Scandinavian brands Nudie Jeans and Rains have recently opened in Seven Dials, while Indian leatherwear label Kompanero will make its UK debut when it opens its doors on December 15 at 52 Neal Street.

Kompanero, taking its name from the Spanish word for ‘companion’, specialises in timeless bags made from ethically manufactured leather and natural, sustainable materials, and the opening marks a milestone within the label’s European expansion strategy.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, group retail strategy and leasing at Shaftesbury said in a statement: “The line-up of new international brands we’ve welcomed to Seven Dials throughout 2019 has been so exciting, and reflects our strategy of curating unique, cult-status retailers at the destination. We’re ending the year on a high note with this trio of flagships, each of will further strengthen the Seven Dials community, and set it apart as a prime destination.”

Kompanero will join Swedish brand Nudie Jeans, which pioneers sustainable denim through ethical production processes, which recently opened on Monmouth Street. Its new London flagship offers an upcycling re-use programme as well as a free repair service.

While Danish label Rains has launched its third London store at 20 Earlham Street with a 700 square foot store that will act as the brand’s primary concept space to host events, customisation, exclusives and any limited-edition collections. The store has been designed to reflect Rains’ Scandinavian character and offers its full collection of outerwear, waterproof apparel, bags and accessories.

Daniel Brix Hesselager, co-founder and head of retail at Rains added: “Seven Dials is a natural home for our flagship UK store. The store provides a great showroom space for our collection and we are in very good company, neighboured by like-minded, global brands which also prioritise premium design and craftsmanship. We look forward to getting better-acquainted with our London customers.”

These global signings follow a raft of fashion, beauty and lifestyle entrants to Seven Dials for 2019, including contemporary womenswear labels L.F. Markey and Emin + Paul, menswear hub Oi Polloi, and activewear boutique Fashercise.

Images: courtesy of Shaftesbury