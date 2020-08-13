SGG Apparel opens pop-up at Liverpool One

SGG Apparel, the clothing line inspired by England and Liverpool football legend Steven Gerrard, has launched its first ever bricks-and-mortar retail offering at Liverpool One.

Situated on South John Street, the pop-up offers the brand’s 30-piece range of modern wardrobe staples, all designed in Liverpool, and comprises polo shirts, slim-fit jumpers and bomber jackets.

“With SGG Apparel’s strong and high-profile links to the city of Liverpool, and an exclusive collection on offer, we are confident this new pop-up will be a hit with Liverpool One’s visitors,” Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, said in a statement.

“It is fantastic to be host to premium, emerging brands as they debut physical retail concepts, and we’re pleased to have yet another exciting addition to the portfolio as we continue to safely welcome customers back to the destination.”