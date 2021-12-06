Shaftesbury reports strong year following 60 new brand signings

London’s West End property manager Shaftesbury has reported strength of demand from operators in an announcement that it has signed over 60 new retail, hospitality and leisure brands to its locations throughout the year.

Located across Carnaby, Seven Dials, Chinatown, Soho and Fitzrovia, the retail conglomerate has welcomed 33 new retailers since October 2020, 23 of which were making UK debuts. This includes the first National Basketball Association (NBA) store in the UK, as well as American Eagle and Aerie. Additionally, nine of the brands were online retailers opening their first brick and mortar stores, including Bloobloom. White Pine, Cole Buxton and Han Kjobenhavn were also among the new concepts.

The demand falls in line with the quick recovery in footfall and sales in the areas, with the company stating weekend footfall is currently at or above 2019 levels, while weekdays are at approximately 80 percent. Further data from Location Sciences suggested Shaftesbury’s locations are outperforming the wider West End, where volumes sit at 72 percent of pre-covid levels.

“The level and quantity of demand for space from such great brands and concepts reflect the strength of our portfolio and speed of its recovery following the lifting of pandemic restrictions,” said Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director, in a release. “The 33 new retailers to have signed this year have added something different to our villages, reinforcing their positions as exciting West End shopping destinations.”