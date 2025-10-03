Sheep Inc. to open first-ever flagship store

British carbon-negative label Sheep Inc., known for its natural fibre luxury fashion, is set to open its first-ever “flagsheep” store, off Carnaby Street on Newburgh Street, Soho in London, in November.

In a statement, Sheep Inc. said the flagship will be “more than just a shop,” but rather a “multi-sensory playground of softness,” as it looks to invite customers to fully immerse themselves in the brand through “tactile exploration, artful design and storytelling”.

Edzard van der Wyck, co-founder and chief executive of Sheep Inc., said: “With our flagsheep store, we set out to create more than just a place to shop. It’s a sensory playground — designed to surprise, delight and fully immerse people in the world of Sheep Inc. We want every visitor to leave feeling part of our flock.”

The design build is being led by Mark Brown Studio, which has worked with fashion brands such as Acne Studios and Hugo Boss, to ensure a balance between storytelling and premium craftsmanship, while placing touch at the focal point of the customer discovery in the store and off the brand.

The store’s interior promises to take customers on a “sensory journey of the senses,” with interactive displays encouraging shoppers to touch the fashion, alongside digital screens showcasing the journey from sheep to sweater. There will also be signature installations, such as sculptural sheep head mannequins and immersive zones like the Softcore Room, “where their signature blend of ultra-soft New Zealand wool meets enveloping soundscapes”.

Sheep Inc. has also considered the materials within the store, ensuring that each is natural-sourced, using reclaimed wood, natural cork, wool textiles and green areas that echo pastoral landscapes to reinforce the brand’s regenerative ethos.

There will also be a focus on transparency and impact with the brand utilising Connected Dot QR codes, allowing consumers to trace their individual garment’s provenance, watch short films about their farm’s regenerative practices, and create their own time interactive capsule.