Shein and Klarna partner on London pop-up store

Fast fashion e-tailer Shein is set to open a London-based pop-up together with payment solution provider Klarna.

Located at Covent Garden, the Shein x Klarna experience will allow visitors to view Shein’s spring collection in person, with the retailer hoping to help empower shoppers that are “stuck in a style rut”.

The pop-up will span three days, from April 8 to 10, with further events to include make-up and hair tutorials, on-site massages, a yoga session, a manicure station and calligraphy class.

Additionally, Hello Fashion will also be hosting a range of talks on trend forecasting and styling by members of its editorial team.

In a release, head of global brand and creative at Klarna, AJ Coyne, said: “We are so excited for the Shein x Klarna pop-up as we step into spring. Online retail has soared over the past few years but there’s something special about hosting in-person events. We’re looking forward to revamping our spring wardrobe and a packed weekend full of events.”