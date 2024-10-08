Shein outlets are appearing on high streets, but are not from the Chinese giant

Apparent Shein outlet stores have begun appearing on several shopping streets in both Spain and the Netherlands, the most recent popping up in Arnhem, Breda and The Hague. Yet, while seemingly operating under the same name, they are not from the Chinese fast fashion giant, a spokesperson for Shein emphasised to FashionUnited.

Earlier this year, a similar case was found in the Spanish city of Zaragoza, where a store had opened under the name 'Glü Stock Shein'. In the press release of the shopping centre in which it was opened, it seemed as if it was a new concept for Shein, but it was only after the media had picked it up on a large scale did the truth come to light.

It is now one of the many cases of "unauthorised stores" that have been opened. It is unclear who is behind the stores in both Spain and the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, the stores simply bear the name 'Shein Outlet', a name that appears on posters in the windows. In Breda, for example, the outlet is located in the old building of bankrupt sportswear store Sprinter. The exact size of the problem is uncertain. A spokesperson for Shein did not comment on the number of markets in which these fake Shein stores can be found.

“Shein products are only available through our official website and app,” a spokesperson said. “Any store in the Netherlands claiming to be a Shein store is not authorised by Shein or affiliated with Shein in any way. We cannot guarantee the authenticity or quality of the products they offer.”

Shein has previously explored the physical retail market in the form of pop-ups, which have appeared now on an international scale. These pop-ups initially functioned as showrooms and therefore did not sell any items, confusing the public that had come to see them. Visitors could order items and have them delivered to their homes.

Eventually, it adapted the concept at later temporary spaces, making it possible to buy items in the store. “From time to time we choose to organise a temporary offline retail experience, but our customers will always be informed about this by us via our social media channels,” the spokesperson reaffirmed.

As for the Shein outlets, which seem to be increasing in number, the spokesperson said that action is being taken against these stores.