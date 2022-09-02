Shein to open London pop-up store

Fast fashion e-tailer Shein is continuing to cement its brick and mortar strategy with the opening of its latest pop-up experience, set to take place from September 16 to 18 in London.

Located in the city’s West End, the space will house a curated collection of the Chinese retailer’s seasonal lines, including wardrobe staples and partywear.

In a release, the brand said: “Shein pride themselves in making the latest fashion and beauty trends accessible to everyone, and with this curated edit of the latest trends hope to empower shoppers to make the street their catwalk this September.”

Shein has opened a handful of pop-ups over the course of the past year, including one launched in partnership with payment solution provider Klarna, also located in London’s centre.

Despite efforts to show change, Shein has faced masses of criticism over everything from accusations of plagiarism to violations of occupational health and safety of its workers.

However, its pop-ups focus on the demand of its young audience group, largely consisting of teenage girls who are attracted to its on-trend designs and affordable prices.

This newest pop-up comes just in time for London Fashion Week, which takes place from September 15 to 20.