Shein's global supply chain to include India-made apparel

In a new strategic partnership with Reliance Retail, the e-commerce company Shein is planning to significantly expand its manufacturing network in India. According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the collaboration aims to begin international sales of Shein-branded apparel produced in India within the next six to 12 months. This initiative was in discussion before the U.S. implemented tariffs on Chinese imports, but those tariffs have added urgency to the need for diversifying production. Sources told TOI that the partnership intends to increase the number of Indian suppliers from 150 to 1,000 over the next year.

Shein, which is headquartered in Singapore and originated in China, is known for its low-cost clothing and operates by shipping directly from its 7,000 Chinese suppliers to consumers in 150 countries. The U.S. remains its main market, where it is currently adapting to new tariffs on low-value e-commerce shipments that were previously duty-free.

Shein first entered the Indian market in 2018 but faced a ban in 2020 due to border conflicts and government actions against Chinese-affiliated companies. The company re-entered India in February 2025 through a licensing agreement with Reliance Industries. The new website, SheinIndia.in, sells Shein-branded apparel manufactured in domestic factories, a notable difference from its other international websites which primarily feature products made in China.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Reliance has already engaged with 150 clothing manufacturers and is negotiating with 400 more to build a network of 1,000 Indian manufacturing units within a year. This network will produce Shein-branded apparel for both the domestic Indian market and for international distribution through Shein's global online platforms.

Shein confirmed to the publication that Reliance is "responsible for manufacturing, supply chain, sales and operations in the Indian market" under a brand licensing agreement. While China remains its primary manufacturing base, the company also produces goods in countries like Turkey and Brazil.