Shoe Zone, Specsavers and Lush among looted stores in UK riots

A swarm of racially-charged riots have gripped the UK in the past week, leaving behind a growing number of ransacked, looted and damaged store fronts in their path. According to various media reports, more than 140 people have been arrested in relation to the demonstrations, believed to have been led by far-right groups.

Much of the damage had been captured on social media, where onlookers or rioters themselves documented the devastation and resulting aftermath. While in one video, a Hull-based location for footwear retailer Shoe Zone could be seen engulfed in flames, Specsavers also appeared to be a target, with more footage showing rioters encouraging one another to steal products. A Lush store in Hull was further impacted, with looters seen breaking windows and forcing entry into the location.

Next to Hull, there were also reports of unrest in Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, Belfast, Liverpool and Sunderland. Tensions began rising following the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday last week. It is believed the riots were ignited by misinformation surrounding the incident, sparking anti-immigration sentiments that quickly spread across social media platforms.

Prime minister Keir Starmer issued a public response to the riots, directly addressing those involved by stating that they would face the “full force of the law” before adding that “far-right thuggery” had “no place on our streets or online”. “I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online,” he commented.