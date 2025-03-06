Shoezone launches renewed app as part of omnichannel strategy

Footwear retailer Shoezone has launched a new app as it expands its omnichannel strategy.

The renewed app, designed to improve the online shopping experience, offers a range of new features, such as a wishlist and an interactive returns portal.

“It’s exciting to officially launch our Shoezone app and ensure all shoppers have easy access to affordable footwear,” said a spokesperson for Shoezone in a statement. “We believe it’s our responsibility to ensure customers have the same outstanding shopping experience that you’d expect in a Shoezone store.”

Developed with mobile app developers Sipe & Tap, the app offers the same intuitive filtering function as the shoezone.com website, which allows customers to search for various products and promotions. The app also features Shoezone’s new loyalty benefits, including exclusive discounts and express delivery services, including free next-day delivery with no minimum spend.

The new app launch comes as data shows that mobile commerce accounted for more than half of all online retail sales globally last year. Expanding its marketing capabilities and capitalizing on the growing app market, the new app has been a success so far for Shoezone, with a conversion rate that is 17 percent higher than email.