Shopify expands ‘shopping on Instagram’ feature to the UK

Shopify, the multi-channel commerce platform, has announced that it is expanding its ‘shopping on Instagram’ feature for merchants in eight additional markets including the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil.

The feature means that Shopify’s sales channel integration with Instagram allows retailers to sell directly to consumers through product tagging. This allows shoppers to discover and purchase products all within the app itself, shortening the path to purchase.

“Shoppers around the world increasingly demand unique experiences that shorten the path to purchase, and the future of commerce will need to meet and exceed these evolving demands. We continue to partner and experiment with leading social platforms to support our merchants in reaching their customers wherever they are,” said Satish Kanwar, vice president, product, Shopify. “The expanded collaboration with Instagram is indicative of our commitment to support our merchants in growing their business and reaching more customers globally.”

The expansion follows a successful rollout for US merchants and aims to unlock the potential for Shopify’s merchants to sell to Instagram users all over the world and expand their reach and sales. The feature has been used by retailer across numerous categories including fashion, jewellery, beauty, furniture and home decor.

Susan Rose, director of product marketing, Instagram, added: “We know that people come to Instagram to be inspired and discover new products from businesses they love, and we want them to easily be able to learn more, consider and ultimately purchase those products.

“By integrating with Shopify, we’re giving even more businesses the ability to reach people at that moment of inspiration while making it easier for their potential customers to shop directly from Instagram.”

Images: courtesy of Shopify