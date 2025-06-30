ShopKind campaign relaunches to combat retail worker abuse

The ShopKind campaign has been relaunched to combat the significant rise in abuse and violence against retail workers across the UK. With retail crime at an unprecedented level, the initiative urges customers to treat staff with respect, emphasizing that aggression is unacceptable and increasingly prevalent.

Leading trade bodies and unions, including the British Retail Consortium (BRC), USDAW, and the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS), are backing the campaign alongside the Home Office and law enforcement. Retailers like Co-op and Currys are also participating, promoting kindness in-store and on social media using the hashtag #ShopKind.

The statistics highlight the severity of the issue: USDAW reports that over 75 percent of retail staff experienced verbal abuse in the past year, with more than half facing threats. Currys has seen a 50 percent increase in retail crime incidents. This widespread intimidation is creating a climate of fear for workers performing their daily duties.

The campaign coincides with proposed government legislation aimed at enhancing the protection of retail employees. These measures include considering a new offense for assaulting a retail worker, eliminating police thresholds that allow thefts under £200 to go unpunished, and a commitment to deploying an additional 3,000 neighbourhood police officers to boost high street security.

Industry leaders have underscored the importance of ShopKind. Helen Dickinson of the BRC stressed that retail workers deserve to feel safe, while USDAW General Secretary Paddy Lillis called the campaign a crucial reminder that abuse will not be tolerated. Paul Gerrard of Co-op highlighted the necessity of collaborative action among retailers, unions, and law enforcement.

Throughout the week, ShopKind messaging will be visible in shops and online, supported by downloadable posters and campaign materials. Organizers intend for the initiative to be more than just a short-term PR effort; they hope it will foster long-term cultural change, establishing kindness as a standard expectation and ensuring that abuse carries genuine consequences.