Shoppers flock to Westfield over Christmas

Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City attracted 15.6 million shoppers over the full festive period, to mark the malls’ “busiest ever Christmas,” stated Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Footfall was up 11 percent, representing double-digit year-on-year growth in the period from the start of November 2018, when the festive season launched at the centres with the opening of the Christmas grottos, up to the end of December.

The two London shopping centres experienced three peak trading moments over the festive period, including their busiest ever Black Friday weekend with a 7 percent rise in visitors on 2017 to 910,000.

While Boxing Day marked the busiest day in the history of Westfield London, now Europe’s largest shopping centre, barring the destination’s opening day in October 2008. With the traditional sales day after Christmas attracting more than 350,000 shoppers across the two centres, up 9 percent year-on-year.

The third peak was Super Saturday, the final Saturday before Christmas marked the busiest ever for the two centres, and over the Super Weekend more than 1.2 shoppers visited the malls.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer Europe and group director of brand and strategic marketing for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said in a statement: “Our full festive footfall figures reveal this has been the busiest ever Christmas period for our London destinations. We’ve seen a record 15.6 million people through our doors – at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City – with huge crowds before and after the big day. Retailers have reported best ever trading periods with some having to undertake emergency restocking.

“The numbers are testament to the investment we’ve made in putting the customer at the core and creating the very best environment and experience for our visitors and retailers alike. The expansion of Westfield London in the centre’s 10th anniversary year, including the creation of a dedicated Home Quarter for major homewares retailers, is just one example of that belief.”

Image: courtesy of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield