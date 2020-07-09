Showfields launches app for contactless & mobile shopping

Showfields is leaning on digital innovations to offer its customers its signature, unique retail experience in the age of social distancing. The retailer, which calls itself “the most interesting store in the world,” has reopened the doors to its New York location as the city's restrictions begin to lift.

Offering an immersive shopping experience, Showfields hosts a rotating selection of pop-ups from digital-first brands and interactive art exhibits to help bring brick-and-mortar retail into the digital age. After being closed for 4 months, the retailer has re-opened with new e-commerce and technology offerings to match its mission with the new health and safety concerns of our time.

The retailer has developed an app called The Magic Wand, bringing together its physical store with mobile shopping. Store visitors can use the app to engage with brands, and customers anywhere can use the app to take an interactive tour of the Showfields location and purchase products online.

Showfields is also hosting weekly shoppable livestreams, as well as weekly digital roundtables to connect brands with experts to provide support.

There are more than 20 new brands artfully displayed in the Showfields space for an interactive shopping experience with contactless retail. Showfields is working to keep customers and staff safe with the use of sanitizing stations on every floor, limited capacity, social distancing markers and the option for curbside pickup.

