Showfields to open second location in Miami

Following a successful first year in business with its New York City location, innovative retail concept Showfields has that it will open a new store in Miami in May 2020.

As with its original location, the Showfields Miami will demonstrate the next generation of brick-and-mortar retail by inviting consumers to discover emerging brands through immersive and experiential shopping concepts. Showfields welcomed over 250 thousand visitors into its New York City store in 2019, introducing them to over 100 brands showcased throughout the year in a 14,000-square-foot space. At the same time, the retailer helped digitally-native brand partners to navigate physical retail.

"We believe that Miami sits on the intersection of art and retail," Showfields' chief real estate officer and cofounder Amir Zwickel explained in a statement. "We are excited by the crossover of both our existing NYC customers and an international audience that may not have the exposure to the brands that we currently showcase. Miami is a city on the rise and ranked as one of the largest growing cities in the U.S. ripe with art, culture and more. We are thrilled to be part of this incredible ecosystem.”

The Miami location will take up a 14,300-square-foot space over two stories at 530 Lincoln Road in South Beach. Showfields will feature completely new roster of brands in pop-up shops or activation spaces that range from 60 to 400 square feet. Among the 40 to 50 brands, a few who already signed on include Swedish watch brand Daniel Wellington and natural beauty brand Each & Every.

Showfields Miami will be designed with experiential elements to keep consumers engaged throughout the shopping experience. These include an indoor/outdoor food & beverage concept and speakeasy bar, a theater for live performances, piercing stations and tattoo parlors.

“Over a year after opening our first location, we have had the privilege of learning many things. One of those things is the importance of becoming a home for the local community of entrepreneurs and artists and not only being a destination for shopping and discovery," Zwickel continued. "The future of retail in Miami is not just about holiday and Art Basel, but about creating a vibrant space that lends itself to the amazing city that is Miami and the incredible things that are being built there.”

Image: Showfields