Sies Marjan partners with AI software for international retail

Worldwide retail with at-home conveniences. Luxury ready-to-wear brand Sies Marjan has partnered with a cross border ecommerce platform to reach consumers internationally. The software, called Flow, allows consumers a localized online shopping experience, regardless of which country they are shopping from.

Flow enables a fully branded retail platform for Sies Marjan without bringing in a third-party retailer. The software uses artificial intelligence features that automate every aspect of the international e-commerce process and allow shoppers to feel as though they are buying from a local retailer.

The system prevents the common struggles consumers find while shopping online internationally, such as currency exchanges, lengthy shipping periods and complicated return processes.

Along with its AI offerings, Flow uses a cloud based solution that allows the brand to more easily manage its cross border logistics and therefore deliver more seamlessly internationally.

New York-based designer Sies Marjan has been growing his international following since receiving the 2018 CFDA Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent. Along with exponential growth noted by the its chief executive officer Joey Laurenti, the brand noticed that it been retaining almost half of its digital traffic from the international market.

"Our shoppers come to our website expecting an experience that is in line with a local retailer or brand,” Laurenti said in a statement. “The partnership with Flow will ensure that we are bringing a completely seamless shopping experience, from selecting an item, to purchase, to shipping. We're thrilled with our partnership with Flow as we believe it will help us continue to grow and diminish much of the challenges faced in keeping pace with global consumer demand."