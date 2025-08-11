Simon Burstein’s The Place London opens on South Molton Street

The Place London, founded by Simon Burstein, former chief executive of Browns, has moved into the site that once occupied luxury fashion emporium Browns, founded by his parents, Joan and Sidney Burstein, in 1970, on South Molton Street in London.

Founded in 2015, The Place London originally launched in Connaught Village with two adjacent boutiques: The Place London for womenswear and Leathersmith of London for menswear. The concept expanded to Paris four years later with a sister store on the Left Bank, at 8 Rue de l’Odéon in the 6th arrondissement.

The Place London on South Molton Street Credits: The Place London

The new London location at 26 South Molton Street spans three levels, with womenswear on the ground floor, Burstein’s exclusive menswear label Leathersmith of London on the lower ground floor, and a mezzanine dedicated to Leathersmith’s diaries, journals, and stationery.

The Place London offers affordable luxury clothing and accessories, ranging from 100 to 1,500, by independent and emerging designers, including American boho label Ulla Johnson, Mii Collection (Made in India), founded by French-Indian duo Bapan Dutta and Lucie Bourreau, which offers vibrant hand-embroidered silks, cottons, and cashmere, Cord, a sustainable brand known for its hand-painted, one-off garments, as well as Pierre-Louis Mascia, and Les Filles d’Ailleurs by Gabriela Lissillour.

The Place London on South Molton Street Credits: The Place London

Commenting on the opening, Burstein said in a statement: “A couple of days in, and whilst we loved the neighbourhood of Connaught Village and our loyal local following, we’re seeing a very different, more varied customer here on South Molton Street.

“Being positioned between two streets, with entrances on both sides and all three floors visible from outside - not to mention the incredible natural light - is proving a very winning combination. We now have a window to the world here in W1.”

The Place London on South Molton Street Credits: The Place London