Simple to open first-ever UK consumer pop-up

British skincare brand Simple is opening its first-ever UK consumer pop-up from June 28 to 30 in London, in partnership with Superdrug.

‘The Power Of Simple Experience’ pop-up will be located at The Stables in Covent Garden, and promises to be “a one-off experience that truly puts the power of transformative skincare firmly back into your hands”.

The experience invites consumers to “learn more about their skin,” with expert-led talks, including a panel hosted by the brand's ambassador TV presenter Tess Daly, alongside skin experts, Dr. Ifeoma Ejikeme, recently voted the Best Aesthetic Doctor in the UK for 2024, and Dr. Beibei Du-Harpur, a London-based dermatologist and skin researcher.

In addition, the pop-up will have express treatments and personalised consultations, as well as showcase Simple’s latest product, the Simple Ceramide Boosters and Omega Complex Booster Serum, which will be available exclusively to shop at the event.

Jocelyn Hsieh, global brand lead at Simple Skincare, said in a statement: “Simple has been chosen by consumers seeking their best ever skin for over 60 years, with a product range powered by our belief that the key to beautiful skin is healthy skin. Formulated by experts and endorsed by dermatologists, all of our products start with skin-supportive ingredients that work with skin even when it’s in flux and sensitised.

“The Power of Simple is in unlocking your skin’s own potential. We are delighted to invite consumers to join us to learn more about their skin, our approach to ‘active skin barrier care’, and to experience The Power of Simple for themselves.”