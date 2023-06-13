Six Stories debuts in Selfridges Manchester and Birmingham

Manchester-based fashion brand Six Stories, known for its contemporary bridalwear and accessories, has launched in Selfridges’ Manchester Trafford Centre and Birmingham Bullring stores.

The Six Stories spaces showcase the brand’s ‘Sweats’ collection, featuring statement sweatshirts and hoodies adorned with ‘Wifey,’ ‘Bride’ and ‘Bridesmaid’, alongside its newest launch, the ‘White Edit’ a collection of nine modern bridal looks, as well as its bridesmaid dresses.

Image: Six Stories

On launching in Selfridges, Lucy Menghini, founder of Six Stories, told FashionUnited over e-mail: “Selfridges evokes a feeling of theatre and prestige, something people seek out in moments of joy and importance in their life. When asking our community via Instagram last year where we should focus our efforts around an in-store experience, it was loud and clear that it had to be in the most famous department store in quite possibly the world.

“The creative and customer centric approach to in-store experience is wholeheartedly in-line with our values. We make sure every customer comes away feeling radiant, excited and genuinely like the only bride in the world. Selfridges sees what we see, and so we’re a match made in retail heaven.”

Image: Six Stories

Six Stories was founded in 2019 by childhood sweethearts Lucy Menghini and Ross Menghini “to create a brand that embraces the anticipation and joy of getting married”. It offers a wide range of bridal wear and accessories, including elegant bridesmaid dresses, contemporary veils, headpieces, cowboy hats and caps.

The label, which is also available via Asos, has experienced “exponential growth” in recent years and is now an “eight figure business”. Six Stories reported 500 percent year-on-year growth in 2022 and is expecting a 300 percent increase in 2023.

Image: Six Stories

Image: Six Stories

Image: Six Stories

Image: Six Stories

Image: Six Stories