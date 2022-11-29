Size? debuts concept store at Liverpool One

Footwear and apparel retailer Size? has opened the first of its new store design concept at Liverpool One.

Spanning two floors, the 2,734 square foot space houses a range of “highly sought-after, worldwide releases”, including previously sold out ‘deadstock’ products and signature collections.

Drawing inspiration from Liverpool’s industrial heritage, the interior of the building merges a deep grey backdrop with the JD Sports-owned company’s signature orange tone.

The location also incorporates a series of digital installations, including transactional integrated kiosks that aim to provide a seamless customer experience.

Speaking on the opening, Alison Clegg, managing director, asset management at the retail park’s operator Grosvenor, said in a release: “Having Size? launch their brand-new store concept design at Liverpool One is another market of confidence in the destination from the JD group.

“The experiential nature of the store aligns well with increasing consumer demand for 360-degree shopping opportunities and highlights our commitment to adapting our leasing strategy in line with evolving trends.

“The store also adds yet further diversity to Peter’s Lane’s premium offering, as well as the wider destination itself.”