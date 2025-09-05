Skechers opens first-ever US Performance store in Miami, Florida

Footwear giant Skechers has opened its debut Performance store format in the United States. The new 26,017-square-foot retail store is located at the Dolphin Mall in Miami, Florida, and is the company’s biggest factory mall store in the world.

Building on the success of other performance stores in Canada, Europe, and Chile, the new store offers a broad range of basketball, running, soccer, golf, pickleball, and outdoor footwear.

“The Skechers Performance retail era is in full force: from our first flagship store earlier this year in Canada to two new locations in Europe this spring and our recently opened destination in Chile, all have shown how enthusiastic our consumers are for our Comfort that Performs,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, in a statement.

The new Skechers Performance store interior at Miami’s Dolphin Mall showcases the brand’s innovations and comfort technologies across multiple sports, including basketball Credits: Skechers

“At our largest factory mall location, Skechers’ World of Sports showcases all that’s revolutionary about our one-of-a-kind technologies for the 36 million annually who frequent one of the highest-traffic tourist malls in the country. Like every professional athlete and enthusiast who has stepped into our styles, we’re all in and are ready to change the game.”

The new store offers several innovative experimental features, including a running racetrack, basketball and pickleball courts, a golf green, and soccer and sports adventure areas with digital LED screens showcasing the latest marketing campaigns and selfie areas with Miami-centric graphics. Officially opening its doors on August 29, Minnesota Timberwolves’ power forward and Skechers athlete Julius Randle was present to mark the occasion.

Skechers currently operates five dedicated Performance retail locations across three continents—Edmonton, Canada; Ghent, Belgium; Berlin, Germany; and Santiago, Chile—in addition to its global network of approximately 5,300 Skechers stores worldwide.