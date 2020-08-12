Skechers opens flagship store in Paris

- Huw Hughes |
Skechers has opened the doors of a new flagship store on Rue de Rivoli, one of Paris’ biggest shopping boulevards.
The 5,859-square-foot store offers a range of the brand’s footwear and apparel collections for men, women and kids.
“Skechers has built a solid and loyal consumer base in France, and Parisians love to wear the brand, so it’s exciting to be opening a high-profile flagship store on Rue de Rivoli,” Stéphane Drapier, general manager of Skechers USA France, said in a statement.
“With the exceptional amount of pedestrian traffic on this world-famous shopping street, we expect this store to be an impactful showpiece, drawing in consumers to try-on and experience the comfort and style of Skechers for themselves.”
Skechers currently has more than 3,615 destinations worldwide - 90 percent of which have reopened following lockdowns. All its French locations are now open.
Photo credit: Skechers